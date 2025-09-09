Battle of Galwan movie: Salman Khan starrer war drama's expected release timeline, cast and first look Salman Khan teams up with Apoorva Lakhia for the war drama Battle of Galwan. Here’s the release date buzz, storyline, cast and the actor’s first look.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his action-packed films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Dabangg', 'Wanted', and others, is all set to appear in the much-anticipated war drama 'Battle of Galwan'.

Directed by Apoorva Lekhi, the film is based on the real-life events showcasing the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Salman Khan shares first look from Battle of Galwan sets

On Tuesday, Salman Khan shared the first official look from the movie. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture from the film’s shoot. In the image, Khan can be seen dressed in a military uniform, with the backdrop suggesting it was taken in Leh, where the shooting is currently underway.

Battle of Galwan storyline: Based on 2020 Galwan Valley clash

Salman Khan's starrer 'Battle of Galwan' is a war drama that portrays the events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. It showcases the clash between Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan region, where 200 Indian soldiers fearlessly held their ground against a force of 1,200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers.

Battle of Galwan cast: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh and more

This Bollywood film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh. According to IMDb, the film also stars Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhishree Sen, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Zeyn Shaw in pivotal roles.

Battle of Galwan motion poster release

The makers of the film dropped the official first look motion poster of 'Battle of Galwan' on July 6, 2025. The 1-minute and 22-second video features Salman Khan in an intense look with bloodstains on his face. He can be seen dressed in an army uniform.

Battle of Galwan movie release timeline

The makers haven't made any official announcement regarding its release date. However, reports suggest that 'Battle of Galwan' may not follow Salman Khan’s traditional Eid release schedule. Instead, it is likely to hit the big screens in either January or June of 2026.

For the unversed, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films (SKF) and written by Chintan Gandhi, Suresh Nair and Chintan Shah.

