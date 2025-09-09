Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi HC to seek share in Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore asset Karisma Kapoor's children approached Delhi HC to seek share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's property.

The dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's property is intensifying. Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, moved the Delhi HC on Tuesday, seeking a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's property worth Rs 30,000 crore.

For the unversed, Kapur, who died on June 12, is survived by his third wife, Priya Kapur, who allegedly initially refused the existence of the will and asserted that all of Kapur's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust.

Samaira and Kiaan's complaint

According to PTI, the plaintiff, which is likely to come up for hearing on September 10, challenges Kapur's will and claims that neither Kapur nor their stepmother, Priya Kapur, nor any other person ever mentioned its existence. It alleges the conduct of Priya demonstrates, 'without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated' by her. Her two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, have also been mentioned in the complaint.

How did Sunjay Kapur die?

Sunjay Kapur passed away after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in London on June 12. For those who don't know, he was the chairman of the auto components company Sona Comstar.

According to Forbes, the company 'Sona Comstar' was founded in 1997 by his late father Surinder Kapur. Sunjay took over the company following the death of his father in 2015 and played a key role in expanding the business.

For the unversed, Sunjay was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor; the duo tied the knot in 2003, and they had two children named Samaira and Kiaan Kapur. However, they got divorced in 2016, and in 2017, Sunjay Kapur tied the knot with a model and entrepreneur, Priya Sachdev, his third wife.

