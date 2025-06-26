Karisma Kapoor reacts for the first time to ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's death | Deets inside The recent times have not been good for B-town actress Karisma Kapoor. On June 12, the actress's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away. Now she has posted something for the first time on social media.

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is considered one of the popular actresses of the 90s. For the past few days, her name has been a topic of discussion, more about her personal life than her acting career, a major reason for which is the death of Karisma's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur. On June 12, the late businessman breathed his last. Now, for the first time after the death of her ex-husband, Karisma Kapoor has shared a new post on social media.

Karisma reacts for the first time

After the death of Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor fulfilled her wifely duty completely. She attended his funeral in Delhi with her children and family and not only this, she also graced the prayer meet a day later. On June 25, Karisma also turned 51 but did not celebrate her birthday. Now she has shared a new post in the story on her official Instagram handle.

'Thank you very much to everyone for the special wishes and support at this time,' read her caption. Along with this, she has also included heart and hand emojis. It is clear from this story of Karisma that she is expressing her gratitude to everyone for the wishes received on her birthday and the support of the people in bad times regarding the death of her ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's marriage

Karisma Kapoor married Sunjay in 2003. Sunjay was a professional businessman and their marriage was a grand celebration in the film industry. Initially, their relationship went well, but later differences started arising between Karishma and Sunjay and then after 10 years, the couple got divorced. The court handed over the custody of the children to Karisma, but despite this, Sunjay remained connected to his children. He had bought bonds worth Rs 14 crore for the upbringing of the children, which gave an interest of Rs 10 lakh every month. Along with this, he also transferred one of his bungalows to Karisma.

