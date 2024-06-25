Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Ranveer Shorey's 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' trailer out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Shorey's Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra trailer is here

The much-awaited trailer of the film 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' based on the Godhra incident has been released. As soon as the trailer came out, the discussion about the tragic incident of the year 2002 started again, which has also raised many questions. Actor Ranveer Shorey is in the lead role in the film. Recently the teaser of the film was released, after which everyone's eyes were fixed on the release of its trailer.

The film will reveal the truth of the Godhra incident!

'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' is a film based on the report of the Nanavati-Mehta Commission formed to investigate the Godhra incident. It is known that many people lost their lives by being burnt alive. Ranvir Shorey is playing a key role in fighting for justice in this controversial case. 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' produced by BJ Purohit under the banner of Om Trinetra Films aims to bring the truth behind the Godhra train burning incident on screen.

Watch the trailer here:

Here's what the makers said

"It considers the well-planned conspiracy behind the incident that took place at Godhra station on February 27th, 2002 from the perspective of the Nanavati-Shah Mehta Commission's investigation and presents the facts and information that came to light during the commission's investigation through cinema," said the producer.

Director M.K. Shivaksh said, 'We have been working on Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra for the last five years. I want to emphasize that this film is the result of extensive research during these years. It would be wrong to say whether the train attack was planned or not or whether it was pre-determined or not, but the film reveals the answers to these questions. It takes the research to the university level and then presents the information related to the Godhra incident through the filter of my perspective.'

Release of 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra'

The film starring Ranveer Shorey will hit the theatres on July 12, 2024. 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' will be released in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

