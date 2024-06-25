Panchayat 3 star cast gets colourful makeover, Sachiv Ji, Rinki in never-seen-before avatars | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Panchayat 3 star cast gets the colourful makeover

The third season of Amazon Prime Video's popular series 'Panchayat' has been released. The audience liked the comedy-filled drama series, Panchayat 3 very much. The gang of Phulera village was liked by the audience a lot, and seems like the love of the viewers has led to the star cast in richie-rich place. Prime Video has shared pictures of the never-seen-before look of these artists on social media, which have become popular among the fans as soon as the looks were released. Watch out for Sachiv ji and Rinki, please!

Image Source : PRIME VIDEOPanchayat 3 star cast gets colourful makeover

Phulera gang gets a makeover

The gang of Phulera village has appeared in a very common look in the series, but these new pictures have made all the people of the village special in a moment. In these pictures, the stars seen in the series are seen getting a photoshoot done in Phulera village. This picture of them is during the shooting of the series. Among these, stars like Raghuveer Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, Sanvika, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak are spreading their charm in the village.

Image Source : PRIME VIDEOPanchayat 3 star cast gets colourful makeover

Fans are loving this colourful avatar of their favourite actors. Social media users also have hilarious responses to these pictures as well. One user wrote, 'Phulera Fashion Week', another wrote 'Prahlad Chacha's money got distributed among all'.

Manju Devi is missing!

'Manju Devi' i.e. actress Neena Gupta is not seen in these pictures shared by Prime Video. Fans are missing her in the pictures. Users are asking about Manju Devi and why she is not seen. Durgesh Kumar, who appeared in the character of Banaras, wrote about these pictures on social media, 'You will not be able to get richer than this.

Image Source : PRIME VIDEOPanchayat 3 star cast gets colourful makeover

Talking about 'Panchayat', the audience is eagerly waiting for its next season. The audience has given a lot of love to the third part of the recently released series. 'Panchayat 3' was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 28.

Also Read: I Am: Celine Dion Review: Raw, resilient, and still hitting the high notes