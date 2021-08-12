Bhuj The Pride of India Movie: Where & How to Watch Online, Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGADIANPABITRA Bhuj The Pride of India Movie: Where & How to Watch Online

Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride of India is the superstar's Independence Day treat for the fans. It showcases the glory of Indian unity. It recreates the 1971 Indo-Pak war when the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat. Subsequently, 300 local women from Gujarat, led by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, heroically toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride Of India has an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

If you're interested to watch Bhuj The Pride of India, here's each and every possible piece of information about Ajay Devgn's film curated just for you!

What is Bhuj The Pride of India Release Date?

August 13, 2021

Who is the Director of Bhuj The Pride of India?

Abhishek Dudhaiya

Who are the producers of Bhuj The Pride of India movie?

Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya

What is the star cast of Bhuj The Pride of India movie?

Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik

Sanjay Dutt as Indian Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi

Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya

Nora Fatehi as Spy Heena Rehman

Sharad Kelkar as Military Officer Ram Karan "RK" Nair

Ammy Virk as Flight Lieutenant Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz

Who are the writers of Bhuj The Pride of India movie 2021?

Abhishek Dudhaiya

Raman Kumar

Ritesh Shah

Pooja Bhavoria

Who are the Music Directors of Bhuj The Pride of India movie?

The film's music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Gourov Dasgupta, Lijo George - Dj Chetas and Arko while the lyrics have been written by Devshi Khanduri, Vayu and Manoj Muntashir.

How Can I See Bhuj The Pride of India Movie Trailer?

You can watch Bhuj The Pride of India movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called T-Series. You can also watch it here-

Where can I watch Bhuj The Pride of India full movie?

Bhuj The Pride of India was scheduled to release in cinema halls on August 14, 2020, however, the covid pandemic forced the makers to change the plans. The film is now releasing digitally on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. It will be available to watch in HD from 12 am on August 13.

Where to book Bhuj The Pride of India movie tickets?

You cannot book Bhuj The Pride of India movie tickets as the film will release online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has not released theatrically in India.

Where to download Bhuj The Pride of India?

You can download the movie Bhuj The Pride of India from the paid subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar in HD after it is made available on August 13.

Where can I check the review of Bhuj The Pride of India movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Bhuj The Pride of India review on the link given below.

