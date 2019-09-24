Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar to begin shooting for his action-comedy in February 2020

Bollywood’s Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar impressed his fans with an amazing movie Mission Mangal. The actor is gearing up for the popular film Housefull 4 which is set for a Diwali release this year. There are a lot of films that the actor is doing back to back Sooryavanshi, Good Newwz, Laxxmi Bomb, etc and another one happens to be the action-comedy film, Bachchan Panday. The film will be the association of Akshay with Sajid Nadiadwala for the tenth time.
The film which has been scheduled for Christmas 2020 release will as per the latest reports go on floors in February 2020. The reports in Mumbai Mirror states that the makers are these days working upon the character of Akshay to suit his personality. A closed source told the portal, “It’s a massy character and has several oneliners tailor-made for Akshay. A lot of time was also spent on designing his look.”
View this post on Instagram
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
View this post on Instagram
Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. LINK IN BIO
Furthermore, the producer in an interview to Bollywood Hungama said, “We had this idea for a really long time. We were working on and off on it. When the right screenplay came to us, right dialogues, Akshay started reading the dialogues, we knew that this character was very strong. We had to name the film after the character. We needed time since all the people involved had invested time in Housefull 4. So Farhad Samji also needed time. So, we needed a little about atleast a year to release the film. That was the ideal date we thought. So we are ready with the screenplay and everything but we start by February next year.”
The film is directed by Farhad Samji and a poster of the film has already been released. Have a look:
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News