Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar to begin shooting for his action-comedy in February 2020

Latest News Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Mission Mangal will begin shooting for his action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey in February 2020.

Bollywood’s Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar impressed his fans with an amazing movie Mission Mangal. The actor is gearing up for the popular film Housefull 4 which is set for a Diwali release this year. There are a lot of films that the actor is doing back to back Sooryavanshi, Good Newwz, Laxxmi Bomb, etc and another one happens to be the action-comedy film, Bachchan Panday. The film will be the association of Akshay with Sajid Nadiadwala for the tenth time.

The film which has been scheduled for Christmas 2020 release will as per the latest reports go on floors in February 2020. The reports in Mumbai Mirror states that the makers are these days working upon the character of Akshay to suit his personality. A closed source told the portal, “It’s a massy character and has several oneliners tailor-made for Akshay. A lot of time was also spent on designing his look.”

Furthermore, the producer in an interview to Bollywood Hungama said, “We had this idea for a really long time. We were working on and off on it. When the right screenplay came to us, right dialogues, Akshay started reading the dialogues, we knew that this character was very strong. We had to name the film after the character. We needed time since all the people involved had invested time in Housefull 4. So Farhad Samji also needed time. So, we needed a little about atleast a year to release the film. That was the ideal date we thought. So we are ready with the screenplay and everything but we start by February next year.”

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and a poster of the film has already been released. Have a look:

