Baby John: Jackie Shroff shares glimpse of his character in Varun Dhawan-starrer, fans react

Varun Dhawan's next offering Baby John is one of the highly-anticipated upcoming films. The actor often shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on his social media handles for his fans. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and now he also shared a glimpse of his character from the film Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted his look from Baby John and wrote, ''Something big is coming… Stay tuned for the ultimate reveal! #BabyJohn releasing 25th December 2024.''

Not only this, after few hours, he again shared a post for his Insta fam and wrote, ''The Devil breaks free at 2 PM tomorrow!!! Watch this space.''

Soon after Jackie shared these post, his fans chimed in the comment section. One of his fans wrote, ''Kya look hai Dada.'' ''Baby John blockbuster,'' wrote another.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh earlier claimed that Salman Khan will have a special appearance in Baby John and the actor has already shot his part in the film. ''BABY JOHN’ GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST... SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*... Was keen to watch #VarunDhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of #BabyJohn that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING,'' he wrote in a post.

More deets about Baby John

Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film marks Keerthy's debut in Bollywood. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. Baby John is set to the big screens on the occasion of Christmas this year.

