Shriya Saran performs Kathak on ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Shriya Saran at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Actress Shriya Saran captivated everyone's attention at the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week after she made a grand appearance at the ramp walk as a showstopper. Instead of the usual ramp walk, Shriya performed a graceful Kathak dance, inspired by Umrao Jaan to the tune of 'In Aakhon Ki Masti'. She walked the ramp for the designer Payal Singhal's 25-year celebratory showcase, Tehzeeb, which draws inspiration from the Arabic art of gilding.

Watch the viral clip:

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens chimed in the comment section and expressed their views. One user wrote, ''Beautiful! Super gorgeous.'' ''When I was young, I used to cry and pray that "when I wake up, I should be as beautiful as Shreya"... At least that prayer may have worked,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Oh my gosh the smile u carry, I grew looking u from santosham movie till date.''

A large number of social media users dropped read heart and fire emojis in the comment section, praising Shriya Saran's performance and elegance.

Shriya's outfit was a sight to behold. The ivory organza anarkali kurta and churidar set sparkled with gold sequins, while solitaire diamond studs lined the skirt, adding both volume and a magical effect. The churidar was also embellished with gold and diamonds around the ankles, complementing the rich design.

The night became even more special as American YouTuber and singer Vidya Vox performed on stage, leaving everyone mesmerized. Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on Sunday with Rohit Bal's finale.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Report: Who won opening day battle?

Also Read: Dussehra 2024 Special: Arjun Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, actors who played roles inspired by Ravan