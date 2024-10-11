Dussehra 2024 Special: Arjun Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, actors who played roles inspired by Ravan

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB List of actors who played roles inspired by Ravan

The festival of Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is one of the most prominent festivals in India. This year Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12. This festival commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. On this day Lord Rama defeated Ravan and started his journey to Ayodhya. In the film world, too, many stars have played characters inspired by Ravana. So let's have a look at five actors who have played the roles inspired by Ravan.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has appeared as a hero in many Bollywood films. However, now he is soon going to appear in front of the audience as a villain. He is in a negative role in Singham Again. His character in this film is inspired by Ravana. Recently the trailer of this film was released, in which a glimpse of him was seen as Ravana of Kaliyug. This film is going to be released on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal has appeared in negative roles in many films. He was seen as a villain in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Ra.One. The name of his character in this film was Ra.One. In this film directed by Anubhav Sinha, Arjun Rampal's character was based on Raavan.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's name is also included in this list. The actor has shown brilliant acting in many films in his career. He was seen in a negative role in Mani Ratnam's film Raavan. His character in the film was similar to Dashanan. Abhishek was successful in leaving a deep impression on the audience with his acting.

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan played the exaggerated version of Ravan in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film features Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita. Adipurush was hugely criticised for its flawed screenplay, kiddish dialogues and below-average VFX.

Shine Tom Chacko

Srikanth Odela's directorial debut Dussehra tries to do many things at once. It tells the story of good versus evil using Ramayana as a metaphor. Shine Tom Chacko was seen in a negative role in this film.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood celebs seek blessings at Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai | See pics