Alia Bhatt to Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood celebs seek blessings at Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Celebs attending Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

People are celebrating both Ashtami and Navami today and our beloved Bollywood celebrities are also joyfully celebrating the festival with their loved ones. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media wherein B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Jaya Bachchan, among others seeking blessings at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The Durga Puja pandal is organised by the families of Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Ayan Mukerji, who are cousins in real life.

At the celebrations, Kajol was spotted with her husband Ajay Devgn and their son Yug. Kajol was spotted wearing an indigo and pink-coloured saree while Ajay Devgn and Yug wore navy blue-coloured kurta.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKajol with Ajay Devgn and their son Yug

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKajol seeking blessing from Goddess Durga.

Jigra actress Alia Bhatt also attended the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai and sought blessing from Goddess Durga. For the celebrations, she wore a red-coloured saree and was also spotted posing for the paps.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAlia Bhatt at Durga Puja pandal 2024

Rhea Chakraborty and Ashish Choudhary were also present at the celebration of Ashtami and Navami on Friday. Rhea was seen wearing saree while Ashish opted for a blue-coloured kurta for the festivities.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRhea Chakraborty with actor Ashish Choudhary.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRhea Chakraborty with actor Ashish Choudhary.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakraborty also attended the celebrations like every year and this time she was spotted wearing red-coloured saree.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISumona Chakravarti posing for the paparazzi

Actress-turned-politican Jaya Bachchan was also spotted at the pandal on Friday and was seen interating with Rani Mukerji. She was also seen giving a heart warming hug to Rani.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIJaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji

Earlier on Saptami, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen visiting the pandal. Apart from him, several other celebrities including Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta also sought blessing at the pandal on Thursday. For the unversed, the festivities will conclude on October 12 with Sindoor Khela.

Also Read: Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Twitter Review: Who will win on opening day?