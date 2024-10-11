Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Twitter Review: Who will win on opening day?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Twitter Review

Two major films, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, are released in cinemas today. On one hand, VVKWWV is a romantic comedy directed by Raaj Shandilyaa on the other hand, Jigra is an action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. If you are planning to watch any of these two films in theatres this weekend, it is highly recommended that you first go through with the reviews of some of the netizens who watched the film in theatres on the first day.

One user named Surya praised the makers of VVKWWV for showcasing the 'beauty' of Rishikesh in the film. ''Rishikesh se first day, first show dekh raha hoon. Bohot hi maja aa raha hai! Thank you hamare Rishikesh ko itna khoobsurati se dikhane ke liye.''

Another user gave five stars to the film and wrote, ''Great Movie: It’s 1 of the rare movie that succeeds on almost every level, where each character, scene, costume, and joke firing on all cylinders to make a film worth repeated viewings.''

On the other hand, one user praised Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's acting in Jigra and wrote, ''#Jigra Interval: Ek jo term hoti haina ki "BAAP FILM" ab tak ka first half usi category ka hai! Jis film me itna grip ho aur background music bhi involve karde superb hai! #AliaBhatt and #VedangRaina are superb! Especially Vedang in Jaip sequences! #VasanBala ka direction.''

Another user called Jigra 'entertaining' and wrote, ''Entertaining Full Rollercoaster of laughter There are many twists and turn too that hold up the audience #RajkumarRao at is best, #TriptiDimri comic timing is also great.Skip #Jigra and watch.''

A user recommended skipping Jigra and watching VVKWWV and wrote, ''Full Rollercoaster of laughter There are many twists and turn too that hold up the audience #RajkumarRao at is best, #TriptiDimri comic timing is also great.Skip #Jigra and watch #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo.

Another user named Sam reviewed the first half of Jigra and wrote, ''INTERVAL : Style, class and substance #Jigra got all three. If you are looking for a quality cinema falling into the art and science of cinema and away from commerce, then Jigra seems to be the BEST THING YOU'LL SEE IN 2024. #AliaBhatt is playing a SANKI ANGRY YOUNG WOMAN #VasanBala's direction and editing (obviously he sits with him) skills are amazing.''

Another user named Badal reviewed the first half of VVKWWV and wrote, ''#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo interval- Meh. Basic flaw in it’s screenplay, Pehle gags aur “comedy” sochi fir scene likha & they fall Flatter than the earth 1997 me set hai lekin humour stone age ka even Rajkumar Rao couldn’t save this one Malika & Vijay Raaz ka song aacha tha.''