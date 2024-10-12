Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Report: Who won opening day battle?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Battle

Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released in cinemas this Friday. Both the films are completely different and are not a direct competition to each other. On the one hand, VVKWWV is a family comedy drama whereas Jigra is a drama thriller, which is more intense. The first day collections of both the films are out and as per the numbers Jigra and VVKWWV are going neck-to-neck at the box office.

Box Office Report

As per Sacnilk, JIgra managed to earn Rs 4.25 crore which also includes Rs 5 lakh from its dubbed Telugu version. On the other hand, VVKWWV went marginally ahead and minted Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

On the occupancy front, Jigra had an overall 20.13 per cent occupancy on Friday while VVKWWV witnessed 17.18 per cent occupancy, with a major contribution coming from its night shows.

Jigra Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film rated the film 3 out of five stars and wrote, ''Vasan's directorial is a heartfelt story of bravery, loyalty between siblings, and the sacrifices that love sometimes demands. Alia Bhatt's sisterly love for Vedang Raina in the film can make you fall for the sibling love. The film has so much to offer than just thrilling action and family emotions. It will provoke conversations and thoughts. Vasan Bala makes you feel for the characters so much so that you would want to cry when they lose and clap when they win.''

VVKWWV Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review wrote, ''The film has a number of comedy scenes, which will compensate for the weak storyline. If you love watching comedy movies, then you might prefer this one. If you are looking for a fresh storyline in this film, then you will be disappointed,'' and gave just 2.5 stars out of five.

