Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Review: Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz outshine in this romantic comedy

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Movie Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: October 11, 2024.

October 11, 2024. Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Review: Rajkummar Rao and Triptti Dimri's latest offering, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, is released in cinemas today. The film is released in cinemas alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra. VVKWWV also stars Vijay Raj and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles, which really add another level of entertainment factor to the stale storyline of the film. Check out the detailed review of this romantic comedy in terms of acting, storyline, direction, music, and much more.

Story

The story begins in Rishikesh and is set in the year 1997, when Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were not divided. In the film, there is a boy named Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), who is a Mehendi artist. Vicky considers himself no less than a superstar, and his dream is to marry a lady doctor. He falls in love with a girl named Vidya (played by Triptii), who is a doctor. Somehow both of them get married.

Like the trailer earlier revealed, the story of the film is based around the two and their honeymoon video CD, which gets stolen. Now everyone, from police to family members, starts searching for this video CD. Now, to know who stole Vicky and Vidya's video and why, you will have to watch the film.

Acting

The story of the film is quite predictable in many places, which is the weakest link of the film, but if we talk about the acting of the actors, it is quite impressive. Despite its weak storyline, the star cast has held the film together. Even though the story of the film lacks novelty, the performances of Rajkummar, Vijay Raaz, and Mallika Sherawat are spot-on. You will surely laugh at most of their dialogues.

On the other hand, Triptii seems to be failing once again in terms of her role. She has chosen a role where she doesn't have much to do; however, in the scenes where she is with Rajkummar Rao, they look good as a pair. Ashwini Kalsekar also has a cameo in the film, which you will like very much. Tiku Talsania has played the role of Rajkumar Rao's grandfather. Archana Puran Singh plays the role of Triptii's mother. The unmatched acting of both the veterans will surely impress you.

Mallika Sherawat has played the role of Rajkummar Rao's elder sister Chanda. Vijay Raaz will also impress you with his role, and the two will surely tickle your funny bones with their dialogues. The romance between the two 90s songs adds new flavour to the film.

Direction

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film is not just a romantic comedy, but there is a horror factor as well, which was not expected after seeing its trailer. The film is scattered at many places and gets a bit cumbersome. There are many sequences without which the film could have been completed. Some scenes will make you laugh but have no relevance to the storyline. These scenes could have been avoided.

Spoilers

'Stree' is going to surprise you in the film. Yes, ‘Stree’ is a surprise entry in VVKWWV. There is a short scene in the film where Rajkummar Rao again falls into the clutches of 'Stree'. A woman's face can also be seen in it. This scene is quite funny. The film has many iconic 90s songs from singers like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and Alka Yagnik. The background music is also commendable. Shehnaaz Gill's item song is also a highlight moment.

Verdict

The film has a number of comedy scenes, which will compensate for the weak storyline. If you love watching comedy movies, then you might prefer this one. If you are looking for a fresh storyline in this film, then you will be disappointed. Out of five stars, we give it 2.5 stars.