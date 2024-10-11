Jigra Movie Review: Vasan Bala's film is an emotional ride backed with Alia Bhatt's deaf toned performance

Read Jigra Movie Review Here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Jigra

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: October 10, 2024

October 10, 2024 Director: Vasan Bala

Genre: Drama-Thriller

Alia Bhatt is back on the big screens after 14 months with Vasan Bala's Jigra. The film set in Mumbai and Singapore marks the theatrical debut of The Archies actor Vedang Raina. Jigra revolves around Alia Bhatt's character Satya Anand, a young lady who has overcome a challenging upbringing. The serious story takes an even more pressing turn, when her brother Ankur Anand (Vedang Raina), the only member of her remaining family, is imprisoned and subjected to abuse in a foreign prison. The narrative follows her journey into a real-life superhero (or, as the film refers to her, Bachchan), where she chooses to take matters into her own hands and assist him in getting out of jail.

Story

Jigra begins with young Satya and Ankur who showcase a strong bond while climbing up the staircase of their home. However, from the first go, the film turns serious as it begins with their father committing suicide. In the blink of an eye, the movie moves on to elder Satya and Ankur, who live in their uncle's home. Satya is more a staff than a family member in this scenario. Later, Ankur is seen visiting Singapore with his cousin hoping to set up his career. Eventually, Satya's worst dream comes true when her baby brother gets convicted for a false case in a foreign land, that too to save his selfish cousin brother.

This seems like the very moment, the character decides that it's her against the whole world, but the cost is only to save her brother. However, in the fight for justice, Satya is not alone. She is joined by Muthu played by Rahul Ravindran and the loveable Mr Bhatia played by Manoj Pahwa in Singapore. Having a common cause to rescue their loved ones, the trio comes together to break into the prison and free people who don't deserve death for crimes they didn't commit. However, they are met by a worthy opponent, the Central Jail commander played by Vivek Gomber. Are Bhatia, Satya and Muthu successful in executing their plans or do they get executed in the meantime? Watch Jigra to know the answers.

Direction and Writing

Writer and director Vasan Bala has done a fab job with the screenplay of Jigra. Bala and Debashish Irengbam present a strong story at the forefront and don't give a single margin to loose ends. Moreover, every scene in the film is substantial, it adds up to the story and creates anticipation for the inevitable. However, the makers could have done a better casting in the film. Alia Bhatt who plays the elder sister to Vedang Raina, falls short in some scenes to resonate the same age gap and bond. Only if Bala had cast an older actor than Alia, who probably would have created a much more mature scenic bond onscreen, the film would have been more impactful.

Another problem with Jigra is that the makers don't back Satya's fierce and territorial nature. One does understand that losing her father in childhood and living with a mean and selfish uncle and aunt would have made her a serious and aggressive person. But the character has the same tonality of aggressiveness from the beginning of the film, at that time her father was still alive. Moreover, Jigra is the film better and stronger second half than first. But the makers should be credited for a beautiful buildup to a good prison break sequence. Moreover, Bala and Debashish have their moments with mental health conversations as well. The lead character's childhood trauma is significantly dealt with in the film.

Music

The best part about Jigra is its music. The Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka and the Sang Rakhna songs are the heartbeats of the film. Arijit Singh and Vedang Raina's voices can force you to shed a few tears for the characters and their story. But it is the Masaan writer who should be hailed the most for such heartfelt lyrics. Varun Grover has set the tonality of this film with his songwriting. However, it's sad that Diljit Dosanjh's Chal Kudiye didn't get a slot in Jigra, not even in the end credits.

Acting

Alia Bhatt seems the weakest link in the film in a few instances. How much the 'Ab toh Bachchan banna padega' dialogue seemed significant in the trailer, but it didn't resonate in the same way while watching the film. Alia's deaf tone acting didn't go well with the film. Moreover, her Gangubai Kathiawadi's low baritone in Jigra also didn't add much. Satya's meeting with Ankur for the first time in jail could have been a memorable and emotionally heart-wrenching scene in the film, but with Alia's no expression and no tears falling from her eyes' acting, the scene felt short and was unimpactful. She looked her best at the climax of the film. Her silent and emotional victory celebration is the loudest as that's the only time the character of Satya is emoting for the first time in the film.

Vedang Raina is good as Ankur as in Jigra. The actor gets to offer more Jigra than The Archies. However, even his no tears crying in jail meet scene was annoying. Moreover, Ankur's character could have been more strong rather than just being a 'badi didi ke chote bhai'. The supporting cast on the other hand is bang on! Manoj Pahwa is phenomenal in Jigra. In no time he becomes the heartbeat of the film. The 'Yaari Hai Imaan' song playing in the background in Pahwa's last scene is a winning shot by the makers. Rahul Ravindran as Muthu is hell-convincing and on-point. But it is a treat to the eyes to see Vivek Gomber in the role of a villain. The Sir actor is powerful as a Singaporean jail commander and brings everything to the table. From accent to hardstones act, the actor gets everything right in Jigra.

Verdict

Vasan's directorial is a heartfelt story of bravery, loyalty between siblings, and the sacrifices that love sometimes demands. Alia Bhatt's sisterly love for Vedang Raina in the film can make you fall for the sibling love. The film has so much to offer than just thrilling action and family emotions. It will provoke conversations and thoughts. Vasan Bala, the screenplay writer of several great films like Raman Raghav, Monica O' My Darling and 83 does the same in Jigra. He makes you feel for the characters so much so that you would want to cry when they lose and clap when they win. Jigra, easily deserving of 3 stars in out now in theatres.