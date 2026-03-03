Lunar Eclipse 2026 astrology: How March 3 Chandra Grahan in Leo will impact all 12 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

March 3, 2026 is not just another full moon date on the calendar. It brings the first lunar eclipse of the year, visible in India and therefore considered astrologically significant. The eclipse will run from 3:20 pm to 6:46 pm, placing it firmly within the day’s planetary spotlight. When an eclipse is visible in a region, traditional astrology treats its influence as active.

Astrologers note that this Chandra Grahan is occurring in Leo, the sign ruled by the Sun. Ketu is already positioned in Leo, meaning the Moon and Ketu form a conjunction during the eclipse. This alignment is often described as an eclipse yoga. Such combinations are believed to influence all 12 zodiac signs in different ways. Some may see progress. Others may feel pressure. Here is a sign-wise outlook.

Lunar eclipse 2026 horoscope: Aries to Cancer predictions

Aries

A time to stay cautious rather than impulsive.

Extra care is advised in investments and travel plans.

Acting in haste could increase stress levels.

Taurus

Possibility of financial gains or property-related progress.

Pending tasks may finally move forward.

Support from family is likely, with positive developments in personal life.

Gemini

Potential for new job opportunities.

Added responsibilities at work may arise.

Avoid placing blind trust in others.

Cancer

Remain alert, especially in financial matters.

Avoid making emotional or rushed decisions.

Think carefully before committing to major steps.

Chandra Grahan 2026 zodiac impact: Leo to Scorpio

Leo

Challenges may increase, and opposition could feel stronger.

Health needs attention.

Financial gains are possible, though expenses may rise too.

Virgo

Hard work is likely to bring results.

Career growth opportunities may emerge.

Domestic issues could cause some distraction.

Libra

Indications of success and recognition.

Health may improve.

Long-standing concerns could ease.

Scorpio

A relatively steady period overall.

Focus on routine tasks.

Financial gains are possible, but handle transactions carefully.

March 3 lunar eclipse predictions: Sagittarius to Pisces

Sagittarius

Noticeable life changes may unfold.

Initial pressure or workload could feel heavy.

Creative and artistic pursuits may benefit.

Capricorn

Potential gains in business or employment.

Positive results are likely in professional matters.

Unexpected challenges may still surface, so stay prepared.

Aquarius

Opportunities for financial growth.

New income sources could develop.

Relationship misunderstandings may need careful handling.

Pisces

Extra caution is advised.

Pay close attention to health and rising expenses.

Unexpected major expenditures may arise suddenly.

As always, eclipse-based predictions are rooted in traditional astrology rather than scientific certainty. Still, for many, the alignment of the Moon and Ketu in Leo makes March 3 a date worth watching, both in the sky and in everyday decisions.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

