'Back home in Bangalore': PV Sindhu returns safely to India after being stranded at Dubai airport

New Delhi:

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu has officially made her return to India after days of being stranded at the Dubai airport. She took to X to confirm her safe return to the country. It is worth noting that Sindhu had been stranded at the Dubai airport for several days, as she had been travelling for the All England Badminton Championships in the UK.

Due to the ongoing conflict between the USA-Israel and Iran and the airstrikes in Dubai, Sindhu was unable to come home and had taken to social media to give regular updates to her fans about the situation.

With the situation developing in the last few days, she came forward with another tweet where she talked about how she was now back home in Bangalore and was safe and talked about her experience as well.

“Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps,” PV Sindhu tweeted.

Sindhu forced to pull out of All England Badminton Championships

It is interesting to note that Sindhu was slated to take on Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the opening round of the All England Badminton Championships. However, due to the Dubai airspace being closed, she was forced to pull out of the tournament as she was unable to make it to the UK.

In her tweet, she thanked the Dubai airport authorities and staff for looking out for her, and talked about figuring out the next steps in her career.

