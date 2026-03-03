Iranian drone hits Dubai building housing US troops, impact caught on camera | Video

Dubai:

An Iranian kamikaze drone slammed into a building in Dubai housing US military personnel, marking a sharp escalation in the widening Middle East conflict. Iran's state broadcaster Press TV reported that a Shahed-136 suicide drone struck the facility, causing what it described as a "significant impact."

Raw footage shared online captures the exact moment the drone struck the building, triggering flames and thick smoke that billowed from the site moments later.

Here's the video

While there was no immediate official confirmation from United States authorities on casualties or damage, but targeting locations linked to US forces signals Tehran's readiness to expand the conflict beyond traditional battle zones.

US Embassy in Riyadh hit by two Iranian drones

Earlier, the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was hit by two suspected Iranian drones early on Tuesday morning, the latest American diplomatic mission in the Middle East to be hit after Iran launched retaliatory strikes in response to Israel's military action.

A loud blast was heard, and thick, black smoke was seen rising above the US Embassy in Riyadh. Videos circulating on social media show flames and smoke, underscoring the intensity of the attack.

Witnesses in the Saudi capital’s diplomatic quarter also reported explosions followed by plumes of dark smoke billowing into the sky, heightening fears of further strikes on American facilities across the region.

Trump issues fresh warning

Amid the ongoing attacks, US President Donald Trump warned that people will find out soon what the retaliation will be to an attack on the US embassy in Riyadh.

Speaking to NewsNation in an interview cited by a reporter on X, Trump said, "You'll find out soon what the retaliation will be," without providing further detail.

