Varkala Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Varkala Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 127 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Varkala is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala, located in the Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). V Joy, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated B. R .m. Shafeer of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 17821 votes.

Varkala Assembly constituency is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Adoor Prakash won the Attingal parliamentary seat by defeating V Joy of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 684 votes.

Varkala Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 187479 voters in the Varkala constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 86918 were male in Varkala and 100561 were female voters. There were three voters who belonged to the third gender. 3842 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Varkala in 2021 was 302 (291 men and 11 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Varkala constituency was 178569. Out of this, 81269 were male and 97300 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 488 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Varkala in 2016 was 454 (320 men and 134 women).

Varkala Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

Varkala Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Varkala Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Varkala Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate Adv. V Joy won the Varkala seat with a margin of 17821 votes (13.22%). He was polled 68816 votes with a vote share of 50.89%. He defeated Congress candidate Adv. Brm Shafeer, who got 50995 votes with a vote share of 37.71%. BDJS candidate Aji S stood third with 11214 votes (8.29%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Adv V Joy won the Varkala seat with a margin of 2386 votes (1.86%). He was polled 53102 votes with a vote share of 41.43%. Congress candidate Varkala Kahar got 50716 votes (39.57%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate AJI SRM stood third with 19872 votes (15.50%).

Varkala Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Adv V Joy (CPM)

2011: Varkala Kahar (INC)

2006: Varkala Kahar (INC)

2001: Varkala Kahar (INC)

1996: A Ali Hassan (CPM)

1991: Varkala Radhakrishnan (CPM)

1987: Varkala Radhakrishnan (CPM)

1982: Varkala Radhakrishnan (CPM)

1980: Varkala Radhakrishan (CPM)

1977: TA Majeed (CPI)

1970: Majid TA (CPI)

Varkala Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Varkala Assembly constituency was 135229 (71.95%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 128177 (71.54%).