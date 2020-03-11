Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's action film fares well on Holi

Image Source : TWITTER Baaghi 3 Box Ofiice Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's action film fares well on Holi

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi earned Rs 53.83 crore at the box office in its opening weekend. After a slight dip in earnings with Rs 16.03 crore on day 2, the film saw another spike in its box office collection with Rs 20.30 crore on day 3 and, the film did fairly well on Monday as it minted Rs 9.06 crore. With a total of decent Rs 62.89 crore, the box office numbers saw a good boost on Tuesday, which marked the occasion of Holi. Baaghi 3 earned around Rs 12 to 13 crore on day 5, taking the total box office collection to around Rs 75 crore, as per early estimates.

Considering the coronavirus scare that’s keeping people away from crowded places like movie theatres, the double-digit start is exceptional for the film. Although Baaghi 3 suffered at multiplexes in big cities, it performed very well in places like CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha.

Despite the audience showering their love for the film, it hasn’t gone down well with the critics. India TV critic wrote, "Tiger pulls off insane stunts -- mostly unbelievable. Our hero single-handedly takes on Jaish-e-Lashkar (the name is an amalgamation of terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Voila!) by dodging thousands of bullets and landmines, sliding through under military tanks and fighting his gritty battle on the top of a flying helicopter. There are enough heavy-duty action sequences but none of them keeps you hooked", Read our full Baaghi 3 Movie Review here

Tiger Shroff recently made a surprise visit to a Mumbai theatre to watch the reaction of the audience to his latest release, Baaghi 3, but his fans surprised him with all the love they showered on him. Tiger visited Gaiety Galaxy theatre with his sister Krishna Shroff and watched Baaghi 3 with his fans. He sat in the front row as the theatre was housefull and experienced all the real emotions that fans had for him.​

Watch Baaghi 3 trailer

Also Read: Kapil Sharma, Disha Patani and others grace the screening of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, who was Tiger Shroff's heroine in the first Baaghi movie, and is directed by Ahmed Khan. Tiger Shroff reprises his role as Ronnie in the movie while his brother is played by Riteish Deshmukh. The cast of the film also includes Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.​

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page