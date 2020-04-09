Thursday, April 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Mrunal Thakur in Stree Rog Vibhaag

Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Mrunal Thakur in Stree Rog Vibhaag

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to play a gynaecologist in his next film, Stree Rog Vibhaag, and will be seen romancing with Mrunal Thakur.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2020 21:07 IST
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur has starred in soap opera Kumkum Bhagya and the drama film Love Sonia.

Ayushmann Khurrana is back to impress the audiences by challenging social taboos yet again with Junglee Pictures' production Stree Rog Vibhaag. According to a report published in pinkvilla.com, the makers have roped in Mrunal Thakur opposite Ayushmann in the rom-com.

"The makers were looking at someone to essay the female lead's part opposite Ayushmann. They wanted a girl who would look convincing carrying off a completely desi character. They were indeed in talks with Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F, but we hear things didn't materialise with them. Now, they have roped in Mrunal Thakur for the role and she has also given her nod to the project," pinkvilla.com quoted a source as saying.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Mrunal has starred in soap opera Kumkum Bhagya and the drama film Love Sonia.

 

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X