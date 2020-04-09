Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Mrunal Thakur in Stree Rog Vibhaag

Mrunal Thakur has starred in soap opera Kumkum Bhagya and the drama film Love Sonia.

Ayushmann Khurrana is back to impress the audiences by challenging social taboos yet again with Junglee Pictures' production Stree Rog Vibhaag. According to a report published in pinkvilla.com, the makers have roped in Mrunal Thakur opposite Ayushmann in the rom-com.

"The makers were looking at someone to essay the female lead's part opposite Ayushmann. They wanted a girl who would look convincing carrying off a completely desi character. They were indeed in talks with Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F, but we hear things didn't materialise with them. Now, they have roped in Mrunal Thakur for the role and she has also given her nod to the project," pinkvilla.com quoted a source as saying.

Mrunal has starred in soap opera Kumkum Bhagya and the drama film Love Sonia.