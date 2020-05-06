Ayushmann Khurrana enroll for Indian history course online, says 'I'm seeker of knowledge'

Ayushmann Khurrana has brought a change in mainstream Bollywood cinema with unconventional roles.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has enrolled himself for an online course on Indian history while at home amid lockdown. Calling himself a "seeker of knowledge", the Andhadhun actor said India's history is rich and fascinating and thus he always wanted to know more about it. "I have always looked to better myself because I believe that we are blessed to learn and evolve for as long as we live. I'm a seeker of knowledge, have always been," Ayushmann said.

"I have always loved Indian history and have been keen to know more about it. We have a fascinating history - it's rich, it's dipped in culture and it's so diverse. I do have some time to spare currently and I want to learn more about our past," he added.

Ayushmann has brought a change in mainstream Bollywood cinema with unconventional roles in films like Andhadhun, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Bala."

Explaining how excited he is to learn about ancient India, Ayushmann said "I'm enrolling myself to an online course to discover more about India's past and I'm super excited. It will (be) an enriching and fulfilling experience."

On Tuesday, Ayushmann's wife author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen sitting beside her then-boyfriend Ayushmann. Even though Ayushmann and Tahira are sitting beside each other, there is a considerable gap between them.

"First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan," Tahira captioned the throwback picture on Instagram.

