Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's film fails to attract audience on Day 1

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha failed to attract the audience on its opening day. As per Sacnilk, the film managed to collect just Rs 1.85 crore on Friday. On the occupancy front, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had an overall 9.16 per cent Occupancy on August 2, with a major contribution coming from its night shows. The film was released in cinemas alongside Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh, which also couldn't impress the audience and minted just Rs 1.15 crore at the box office.

About the film

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a Friday Filmworks Production, produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. Earlier it was scheduled to release on July 5 and compete with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller, Kill. However, the makers decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity."

Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar are also a part of the film. The film is touted to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha wrote, ''The story of unconditional love and sacrifice is very weak. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is not a good watch as it is quite a cliche for cinema lovers who look for something new in every film. Out of five, we are giving the film just 2 stars.''

