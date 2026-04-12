Asha Bhosle dies: What were the legendary singer's first and last songs?

New Delhi:

The passing of Asha Bhosle has left behind not just silence, but a long trail of music that defined generations. Across eight decades, her voice moved effortlessly between eras, languages, and moods. The legendary singer died on April 12 in Mumbai. While she holds a Guinness record for singing over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages, do you know what her first and last songs were? Let's find out.

What was Asha Bhosle's first song?

Born on September 8, 1933, in Goar, Maharashtra, Asha Bhosle grew up in the culturally rich Mangeshkar household. Her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a respected classical singer and theatre actor. She began young.

In 1943, she recorded her first song for the Marathi film Majha Bal. It wasn’t just a debut. It was the beginning of a journey that would go on to include over 12,000 songs across languages, genres, and decades.

What was Asha Bhosle's last song?

In the weeks before her passing on April 12, 2026, Asha Bhosle gave listeners one final collaboration. Titled The Shadowy Light, the track featured on Gorillaz’ ninth studio album The Mountain (Parvat), released on February 27, 2026.

How did Asha Bhosle die?

Asha Bhosle died on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure, as confirmed by her family and doctors.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier, on April 11, following a chest infection and exhaustion. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had shared an update on social media, saying treatment was ongoing.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites. People can pay their last respects from 11 am at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived. The last rites will be held at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park.

Also read: Exclusive: Lyricist Swanand Kirkire on Asha Bhosle's death, says 'last connection to the golden era is gone'