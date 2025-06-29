Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek's versatility as he completes 25 years in Bollywood | Read Post Abhishek Bachchan completes 25 years in Bollywood on June 28. His father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote something special on the occasion. Have a look at his tweet here.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently in the news for his upcoming film 'Kaalidhar Laapata'. The actor started his career in the film industry in the year 2000 with the film 'Refugee'. On June 28, he completed 25 years working in films. On the occasion, his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan congratulated him by making several tweets. Along with this, Big B has also highlighted Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming films. Let's know what the megastar wrote.

Big B's tweets for Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Abhishek Bachchan on completing 25 years in the film industry. He tweeted on his X account, 'I salute this variety, and praise my son. Yes, I am his father, and for me, my son Abhishek is worthy.'

Amitabh Bachchan made another tweet, in which he said, 'One film is going to be released in a few days and another new film has started. Shooting of the film 'King' on the first day. My blessings Bhaiyyu, lots of love. Shooting of another film has been completed, which is coming soon, my prayers.'

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with JP Dutta's film Refugee, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Anupam Kher. Apart from this, talking about his upcoming films, the actor is going to be seen in 'Kaalidhar Laapata', which will be released on ZEE5 on July 4. The film is directed by Madhumita. At the same time, Abhishek will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'King'. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Jaideep Ahlawat and will also mark the theatrical debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. For the unversed, AB was last seen in Prime Video's Be Happy and Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk.

