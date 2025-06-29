Deepika Padukone reviews Brad Pitt's F1, here's what she wrote about the Hollywood actor | See Post On Friday, along with several Indian films, a Hollywood film was also released in India. Brad Pitt appeared in the lead role in this film and it seems like Deepika Padukone is blown away by his performance.

Hollywood films also have a good market in India. Recently, Tom Cruise's film 'Mission: Impossible 8' was released in India and on 27 June, Hollywood's famous actor Brad Pitt's film 'F1' also hit Indian theatres. The film has not only been doing good business in India but is also impressing the audience and it seems like a Bollywood diva is also added to this list. Yes! Global star Deepika Padukone seems to have been blown away by Brad Pitt's performance as she took to her Instagram stories to heap praises on the actor.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram stories

The actor took to her social media profile and wrote, 'BRAD PITT. THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE POST. IYKYK.' For the unversed, IYKYK stands for 'If You Know, You Know'. Hence, it is clear that the actress watched F1 recently and could not stop herself from praising the Hollywood actor.

F1 collection in India

Brad Pitt's film, based on Formula One racing, had a good start at the Indian box office. F1, which opened its account at the box office with 5.5 crores, saw a jump in its earnings on Saturday. The film earned Rs 9.62 crore on day 2. With this, the film's collection has reached Rs 15.32 crore in two days in India.

F1 plot

The film 'F1' is a sports drama film, in which Brad Pitt plays the role of a racer (racing driver), who comes back to Formula One racing after thirty years. He takes this decision to save one of his partner's team from breaking up. The racing scenes in the film are amazing. For those who like racing or race driving, this film is a great experience.

F1 Cast

Real Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton also appeared in this film. Brad Pitt is in the lead role in the film; apart from him, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem are in important roles. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

