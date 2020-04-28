Amitabh Bachchan shares 'not quite a bikini' picture to up his Insta game

Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback pic

Like all of us, the star of millennium Amitabh Bachchan wants to increase his Instagram folllowers. Hence going by a piece of advice he has posted 'not quite a bikini' photo' from his film Mahaan. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a throwback picture with a witty caption on Tuesday. "Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta, unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini , it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release," Amitabh captioned the image.

Have a look at Big B's post here:

As soon as he shared the photo, fans went gaga and comments poured on his post. "Hahahahaha, The Best!," a fan commented. "When you look at some of your old photos, suddenly that moment will be exposed today And a light smile would come, your picture is like that too @amitabhbachchan sir," wrote another fan.

A couple of days back, Abhishek Bachchan shared a post recalling his first-ever stage performance with his dad. Calling Big B "pretty cool dude", Abhishek wrote: "#FlashbackFriday My 1st ever stage performance after becoming an actor. Got to share it with a pretty cool dude! This was for the 'Help' telethon which was done to raise money to help all the victims of the devastating tsunami which occurred on December 26th 2004. This huge enterprise of getting the entire Hindi film industry together ( a Herculean task) was spearheaded by @duttsanjay. And although I was slated to make my debut stage performance in Amsterdam for the IIFA awards later in the year, I just couldn't say no to the cause and Sanju sir."

Abhishek added: "Both dad and I performed to a mix/ medley of his song 'Rang barse' and 'one love', a track I had done as a cameo in my dear friend @suniel.shetty film 'Rakth'."

Amitabh Bachchan has a couple of films lined up for release. However, the lockdown has stalled them all. One of the movies is Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Sircar said that he is open to the digital release of his film. "As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be, but we will take a decision after May 3," he said. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage