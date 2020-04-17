Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapor heartbroken as Ronald D'Mello dies of coronavirus

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Taj Hotel employee Ronald D'Mello

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has lost someone close to the coronavirus pandemic. Ronald D'Mello was Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's favourite server at the Taj Hotel's popular restaurant, Wasabi. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on his demise after being diagnosed with the virus.

Sharing a photo of her and Ranbir with Ronald, Alia recounted how he made the duo comfortable with his kindness. The actress also mentioned that she had the privilege to be served by Ronald a couple of times.

"Heart broken to hear about the demise of Ronald D'Mello. He truly truly was one of the kindest most warm human beings, A true professional and one of the best in his field… Had the privilege to be served by him a number of times...he would always come up and ask about your day.. This picture was taken on his last day of work as he was retiring. May his soul rest in peace!," she wrote.

Alia Bhatt shared a note on his demise

Earlier in an interview during the lockdown, Alia said she is constantly worried about her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia said that due to coronavirus scare she is always telling her dad 'don’t touch your face, don’t do this’. Expressing her concern, Alia told film critic Rajeev Masand, “He is 70 plus. I am constantly nervous and thinking.... That’s why I am always screaming ‘don’t touch your face, don’t do this’.”

