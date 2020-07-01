Hansal Mehta takes a dig at Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan after they invited to be part of Oscar voting body

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hansal Mehta joined the ongoing nepotism debate on Twitter with a sarcastic remark on Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan.

Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan received an invitation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to be a part of the Oscar voting body. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta decided to take a dig at the Bollywood stars joining the ongoing nepotism debate on Twitter as he called the AMPAS a “Nepotistic Academy.”

The tweet that Hansal Mehta shared read, “Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, casting director Nandini Shrikent, Neeta Lulla, Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshiya, Nishtha Jain, Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal (visual effects), Sabrina Dhawan, V Senthil Kumar feature in @TheAcademy’s invitee list.”

Alia and Hrithik are among 819 artistes and executives in the list of invitees to join the Oscar academy.

The list also includes costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary director Nishtha Jain who helmed "Gulabi Gang", "Lakshmi" and "Me", "Kaminey" and "Monsoon Wedding" writer Sabrina Dhawan, casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Tess Joseph.

Visual effects artists Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal also made it to the list along with V Senthil Kumar, co-founder of digital streaming company Qube Cinema Technologies.

"The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now," Academy president David Rubin said in a statement.

The total membership to the Oscar voting body will be of 9,412 people if all 819 invitees accept their invitations. Those who accept the invitation this year will have voting rights at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage