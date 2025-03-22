Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 gets release date | Check details The Jolly LLB franchise began with a courtroom comedy in 2013, followed by a successful sequel in 2017, and now Jolly LLB 3 is set to release this year, continuing the legal battles with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

The much-awaited Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is all set to hit theatres on September 19, 2025. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this courtroom comedy marks the third installment in the popular Jolly LLB franchise, following the successes of its predecessors in 2013 and 2017.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media, writing: "#Xclusiv... AKSHAY KUMAR - ARSHAD WARSI: 'JOLLY LLB 3' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Viacom18Studios locks 19 Sept 2025 for the highly anticipated #JollyLLB3, the biggest film in the franchise."

Fans can expect a thrilling courtroom drama as Akshay Kumar returns as Jolly Mishra, and Arshad Warsi reprises his role as Jolly Tyagi. The dynamic duo is set for another intense legal battle, with Saurabh Shukla making his return as the wise and witty judge. The film promises to blend humour, action, and drama as Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi face off in a gripping courtroom confrontation.

The film’s production began in May 2024 in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where a specially designed courtroom set was built for the shoot. Recently, Akshay shared a fun video with Arshad, teasing an action-packed sequence. In the video, the duo is seen riding bikes, seemingly covered in blood, hinting at an intense combat scene. Akshay captioned the post, "And that’s a schedule wrap! As you can see, both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan."

In addition to Akshay and Arshad, the star-studded cast includes Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles. Jolly LLB 3 is expected to tackle important social issues while delivering the signature wit and humour that has made the franchise so beloved.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's release, especially given the immense success of the previous two instalments. The first Jolly LLB (2013), starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, was a massive hit at the box office. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, it was made on a budget of Rs 13.5 crore and earned over Rs 43 crore worldwide. Following its success, Jolly LLB 2 (2017) saw Akshay Kumar replace Arshad Warsi, and the film became another blockbuster, grossing over Rs 182 crore globally.

With Akshay and Arshad's unbeatable chemistry and Saurabh Shukla's return as the beloved judge, Jolly LLB 3 promises to deliver yet another unforgettable cinematic experience when it releases on September 19, 2025!