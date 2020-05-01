Ajay Devgn mourns demise of football legend Chuni Goswami

Ajay Devgn expresses grief on demise of Chuni Goswami

Actor Ajay Devgn has expressed his grief over the demise of legendary former Indian football captain Chuni Goswami. The actor took to Twitter to express condolences to his family. "While shooting Maidaan, I became acquainted with football legend Chuni Goswami's contribution to the sport. Heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPChuniGoswami," Devgn tweeted.

The footballer passed away following a cardiac arrest in a Kolkata hospital on Thursday. Devgn has had the opportunity to spend time with legendary footballers from Bengal including Goswami and the late PK Banerjee during the Kolkata schedule of his upcoming movie Maidaan. He shot a portion of the film in Kolkata last November.

Directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan revolves around the golden era of Indian football. Devgn essays the role of late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

In March this year, Devgn had also tweeted about mourning the demise PK Banerjee. "Had the good fortune of meeting football legend PK Banerjee in Kolkata during the Maidaan schedule in November. Sad to hear about his demise. RIP, the man with the golden kick #PKBanerjee," the actor had tweeted.

For the unversed, Goswami was the captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold-medal winning team. The legendary footballer was also a cricketer. He played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964 while as a cricketer, he represented Bengal between 1962 and 1973.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage