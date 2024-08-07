After 'Stree 2', Shraddha Kapoor to feature in a time travel-based film? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor's time travel-based film is garnering attention

These days Shraddha Kapoor is constantly in the headlines for her upcoming much-awaited film 'Stree 2'. Shraddha, who is constantly busy promoting the film, will have many films released this year and next. According to media reports, Shraddha's upcoming films include Stree 2, Stree 3 and a film based on time travel. Not only this but she can also be seen in the role of a serpent (naagin) in a film.

Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll

First of all, let's talk about Shraddha's upcoming much-awaited film 'Stree 2'. Apart from Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will be seen in the lead roles in this film. 'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It is a horror-comedy film. Let us tell you that this film is the sequel to 'Stree' which came in 2018. It is the fifth instalment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film is set to release in theatres on 15 August 2024.

After 'Stree 2', Shraddha's film 'Stree 3' will also be released. According to media reports, the announcement of making 'Stree 3' has been made during the promotion of 'Stree 2'. However, the time and year have not been decided yet as to when 'Stree 3' will hit the theatres. But seeing the curiosity of the fans for 'Stree' and then 'Stree 2', the filmmakers have decided to bring the third instalment of this film.

A time travel film in Shraddha's kitty?

Now let's talk about another upcoming film of Shraddha Kapoor, which is based on time travel. According to media reports, Shraddha will be seen in a film based on time travel. However, the name of the film has not been decided yet and neither has any information been revealed about the rest of the star cast of the film, but, certainly, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in this film.

According to media reports, Shraddha will be seen in the role of a serpent in the film named 'Naagin'. This character was earlier played by the late actress Sridevi. However, this role is not going to be easy for Shraddha Kapoor. But, it will be really interesting to see Shraddha in this role. Let us tell you that the producer of the film is Nikhil Dwivedi and the director is Vishal Furia. At present, the rest of the cast of the film has not been announced. According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor's charm will be seen in the film named 'Adityam'. This film will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Apart from Shraddha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nidhi Agarwal will be seen in this film.

