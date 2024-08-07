Janhvi Kapoor wins 'Raat Ka Nasha Abhi' challenge with Devara: Part 1 BTS | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Janhvi Kapoor shares Devara: Part 1 BTS

Social media is always flooded with new trends or the other but Kareena Kapoor's song 'Raat Ka Nasha Abhi' trend inspired from Shah Rukh Khan's Ashoka film was here to stay. Several social media sensations to influencers participated in the 'Raat Ka Nasha Abhi' trend and posted their dance videos. Moreover, people dressed up like Kareena and even flaunted their kohled-eyes to be a part of this trend. But here's a Bollywood actor, who did not intentionally even participate in the trend but still won it. Yes! we're talking about Ulajh actor Janhvi Kapoor. The actress may be having a tough time with her recent release at the box office but she is all set to promote her next with Jr NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor's new BTS video

Pan India film Devara: Part 1 featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for its release. With posters, trailer to song releases, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ignite excitement for their film. Recently, they released the second single from Devara, where Janhvi Kapoor can be seen romancing Tarak. Tilted as Dheere Dheere, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao and JK can be seen having a good time at beaches and waterfalls. Now the actress has shared a BTS of the song, and we can't help but draw parallels with Kareena Kapoor's 'Raat Ka Nasha Abhi' song.

Watch the BTS here:

About the film

The shooting of Devara is almost complete. According to reports, the shooting of some songs is left, which will be completed soon. The action thriller film is set to release on September 27. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narayan. For the unversed, Jr NTR was last seen in RRR, while Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Ulajh and Mr and Mrs Mahi. Saif rocked the big screens with the negative role in Adipurush.

