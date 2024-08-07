Ahead of 'Khel Khel Mein' release, Akshay Kumar participates in langar seva; video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Akshay Kumar participates in langar seva

Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar i.e. Akshay Kumar is known for his big heart. These days the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein'. Taking time out of his busy schedule, the actor has done a noble deed. Despite many efforts to hide this good deed, its video has surfaced and is becoming increasingly viral on social media. After watching this video, fans are praising Akshay.

Akshay Kumar fed langar

A video has been shared by Akshay Kumar's fan page. In this video, actor Akshay Kumar is seen serving food in the langar. It is being told that this langar has also been organised by Akshay Kumar. You can see the actor wearing a blue shirt and track pants. Akshay has made every possible effort to hide his face. He has also worn a mask along with a cap, but even after this, the fans have recognised him. In the video, he can be seen serving food himself, bringing it out and handing it over to a woman who is distributing food among the people.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has received praise for his good deeds, he has come into the limelight many times before this too. Sometimes the actor has come forward to support the farmers and sometimes to support the army soldiers. Apart from this, he has also given money to help the flood victims and accident-affected areas.

Akshay will be seen in these films

Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film 'Khel Khel Mein' is ready to release in theatres on this Independence Day. Apart from this film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in several other films. 'Singham Again', 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Welcome to the Jungle' are also in the pipeline. He was last seen in Sarfira, starring Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madaan.

