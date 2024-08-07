Parineeti Chopra gives sneak peek into her long-distance relationship with Raghav Chadha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's click from Diwali

Almost every day Bollywood actor Parineeti is seen lavishing love on her husband Raghav Chadha through social media. While the Aam Admi Party MP spends most of his time in Delhi, Parineeti spends her time in Mumbai and London. The couple, who is always busy with work, is not able to give much time to each other and due to long distance, they are rarely able to meet. Parineeti has recently shared a video and shown the world a glimpse of her long-distance relationship.

Parineeti's heartfelt video for Raghav

In the video that surfaced, you can see that Parineeti Chopra is sitting on the couch and smiling and then she turns the camera. A laptop is seen placed on her lap. In this, she is waiting for the Rajya Sabha session to begin. During this, Raghav Chadha is seen addressing an issue as a Rajya Sabha MP. Sharing this video, Parineeti said that all this is the effect of long-distance and due to this she is not able to meet Raghav, so she is seeing his glimpse through the Rajya Sabha session. In its caption, she told what changes have come in her life. The actress writes, 'From binge-watching shows to now watching Raghav's address in the House on Sansad TV - who knew this would happen? LIVE is the only way to see him from miles away. #LongDistance.'

When and how did their paths meet

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married on September 24 last year after dating for almost three years. They had a destination wedding in Udaipur. All the functions before the wedding were completed in Delhi. Both had a white fairytale wedding in the City of Lakes with only limited guests. Only close friends and family members attended the wedding. Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh also attended the wedding of AAP leader Raghav Chadha. This wedding was much talked about. Parineeti Chopra's sister Priyanka could not attend the wedding due to work. Now both of them are busy in their respective professions. Talking about Parineeti Chopra's work, she was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' with Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti Chopra has not yet announced her future projects.

