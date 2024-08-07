'Most resilient individuals encounter toughest..,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu's empowering post for Vinesh Phogat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post for Vinesh Phogat

The news of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification shocked all Indian sports fans. The entire country eagerly anticipated the medal contest between Vinesh and Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States in the women's 50kg Olympic final in Paris in 2024. Fans are devastated to learn of Vinesh's disqualification. Following the announcement of our athlete's disqualification on social media and television, many Bollywood celebs expressed their support for our athlete by sending heartfelt comments and encouraging her. Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also joined hands in motivating Phogat through her words.

Samantha's post

Sam took to her Instagram profile and posted a picture of Vinesh Phogat along with an empowering caption. "At times, the most resilient individuals encounter the toughest obstacles. Remember that you are not alone, a higher power is watching over you. Your remarkable ability to persist in the midst of difficulties is truly admirable. We will always stand by you through all your highs and lows. @vineshphogai," read her caption.

Apart from Samantha, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Rakul Preet Singh among others took to their Instagram profiles to write about Vinesh Phogat. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his 'sense of despair' and shared his message for her on his official social media accounts.

What really happened?

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the final of the 50kg freestyle wrestling for being overweight on the day of the gold medal match. She will not get a medal as well and as per official rules in wrestling, she will be ranked last and eliminated from the competition. Moreover, Sports Minister Mandaviya in Lok Sabha said that Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from 50 kg category Olympics event after being 100 gm overweight. If reports are to be believed then Phogat has been admitted to hospital after being dehydrated.

