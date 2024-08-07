Vinesh Phogat gets 'cheer up' messages from Bollywood celebs post Olympics disqualification

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/IMDB Vinesh Phogat got disqualified from the final of the 50kg freestyle wrestling today.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification news came as a shock to every sports fan in India. The whole nation was waiting for the medal match between Vinesh and the US' Sarah Hildebrandt in the final of the women’s 50kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, the news of Vinesh's disqualification broke the hearts of many. Soon after the disqualification news broke on social media and TV channels, several Bollywood celebrities came out to 'cheer up' our athlete and wrote heartfelt messages for her.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle and in the Stories section wrote, ''This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now!''

Bhumi Pednekar also shared her thoughts on Instagram and wrote, ''You are and will always be a winner @vineshphogat Itni jaan aur himmat bahur kam hoti hai.''

Rakul Preet Singh shared her feelings on Instagram Stories and called it 'heartbreaking' along with a broken heart emoji.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a separate post on Instagram and wrote, ''Champion @vineshphogat You are gold! What you have achieved is beyond medals. So proud. So inspired.''

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his 'sense of despair' and shared his message for her on his official social media accounts. ''Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister posted.

What really happened?

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the final of the 50kg freestyle wrestling for being overweight on the day of the gold medal match. She will not get a medal as well and as per official rules in wrestling, she will be ranked last and eliminated from the competition.

