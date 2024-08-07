Bangladesh unrest: Singer Rahul Ananda's house looted, burnt, over 3,000 handcrafted instruments destroyed

Follow us on Image Source : X Singer Rahul Anand with French President Emmanuel Macron

South Asian country Bangladesh is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Several videos and pictures of violent protests in Bangladesh are all over social media. One such video of a house burning into ashes is trending on social media which is said to be of a folk singer Rahul Ananda. The violent mob attacked the musician's residence, located in Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32, on Monday. The house, nearly 140-year-old, served as a vibrant cultural hub for musicians and contained over 3,000 handcrafted musical instruments in it, which are all now destroyed.

The attacker barged into the house by breaking the main gate and ransacked the place in minutes, following which they set the house on fire, the Daily Star reported.

A X (formerly Twitter) user shared a series of pictures and videos of Ananda's house in Bangladesh. In one of the pics in the post, France President Emmanuel Macron can be seen posing with Rahul ANand and his family including his wife and son in front of the singer's residence.

Unrest continues in some parts of Bangladesh as freed prisoners and protesters were seen carrying weapons and targeting Hindu communities in Dhaka, Chittagong, Kulna and other areas. Several miscreants looted and set fire to the houses of former MPs Nizam Uddin Hazari and Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim in Feni, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Current political scenario of Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Monday as massive anti-governments turned violent, leading to the deaths of at least 300 others. As violence continues in Bangladesh following the massive unrest that compelled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, who has been chosen as the head of the interim government, is expected to arrive from Paris to Bangladesh as early as Thursday, according to a top source in Dhaka, as violence continues in the country.

The source informed India TV that the Tarique Rahman, the son of newly-freed former PM and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Khaleda Zia, is expected to arrive in Dhaka today (August 7) from the UK and will address a gathering and a 'Vijay Julus' (victory rally) there in the wake of former PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

