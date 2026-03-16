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Rajya Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Counting begins; NDA poised to sweep 5 seats in Bihar, say sources

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Rajya Sabha Election Results LIVE: Voting for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states was held on March 16 as the terms of several members are ending in April. Polling took place from 9 am to 4 pm in state assemblies, and vote counting began at 5 pm.

Rajya Sabha Election Results Live Updates
Rajya Sabha Election Results Live Updates Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states were held on March 16 after the terms of several sitting members ended in April. Voting took place in the respective state assembly complexes from 9 am to 4 pm, with MLAs casting their ballots during the day. The counting of votes began at 5 pm. Out of the total seats, 26 candidates had already been elected unopposed after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations passed. The remaining contests were held for seats in several states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Haryana, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Rajya Sabha members are chosen by elected MLAs of the state assemblies through a proportional representation system using the single transferable vote method.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Rajya Sabha election results 2026...

Live updates :Rajya Sabha Election 2026 Results LIVE

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  • 4:53 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Cross-voting reported in Odisha

    Reports of cross-voting by Congress MLAs surfaced in Odisha. Odisha Pradesh Congress President Bhakta Charan Das confirmed the development. For the state’s four Rajya Sabha seats, five candidates are in the fray. BJP has fielded Manmohan Samal and Sujit Kumar, while BJD’s Santrupta Mishra is contesting. Independent candidate Dillip Ray has BJP backing. The joint BJD-Congress candidate is Dr. Datteshwar Hota, also supported by the CPI(M).

     

  • 4:49 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Setback for Mahagathbandhan in Bihar as four MLAs abstain

    The Mahagathbandhan faced a major setback in Bihar’s Rajya Sabha elections as four of its MLAs did not cast their votes. RJD’s Faisal Rahman and Congress MLAs Manohar Prasad, Surendra Kushwaha, and Manoj Vishwas were among those absent from voting.

     

  • 4:42 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    All 5 NDA candidates poised to win, says sources

    According to sources, all five NDA candidates are set to win, with the fifth candidate securing victory through second-preference votes. Shivesh Ram, the NDA’s fifth candidate, told India TV that his lead came thanks to these second-preference votes.

     

  • 4:38 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Voting held for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across 3 states; results soon

    Voting took place today for 11 Rajya Sabha seats in three states, with results expected shortly. Out of the total 37 seats up for election this year, 26 candidates were already elected unopposed. Today’s polls covered five seats in Bihar, two in Haryana, and four in Odisha. Bihar had six candidates contesting for its five seats, Haryana had three candidates for two seats, and Odisha had five candidates competing for four seats.

     

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