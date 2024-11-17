After co-starring in Singham Again, Ajay Devgn set to direct Akshay Kumar in his next? Find here

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, known for his powerful performances and action-packed roles, is all set to step behind the camera again for his fifth directorial venture. This time, the versatile actor-director has teamed up with none other than Akshay Kumar, who will take on the lead role in the film. Ajay recently revealed this exciting news during his participation at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

While details of the film remain under wraps, Devgn shared that it's still too early to divulge much. "I'm directing a film, and Akshay Kumar will be the hero," said Ajay, teasing fans with just enough information to keep them eager. This collaboration has generated considerable buzz, especially with both Ajay and Akshay being two of Bollywood's biggest names.

A glimpse of Ajay Devgn's directorial journey

Ajay Devgn's foray into direction started back in 2008 with U Me Aur Hum, a film that earned praise for its emotional depth and won accolades at the box office, grossing around ₹40 crores. His directorial skills were further solidified with Shivaay (2016), a visual masterpiece that raked in over ₹100 crores worldwide. Ajay’s journey as a director continued with Bholaa (2021) and Runway 34 (2022), both of which demonstrated his unique approach to storytelling and filmmaking.

Now, with his fifth directorial project on the horizon, Ajay is all set to take his creative vision to the next level, and having Akshay Kumar on board only adds to the excitement. Known for his impeccable comic timing and action-packed roles, Akshay is expected to bring a unique dynamic to the film, which fans are eagerly anticipating.

Ajay Devgn: From action hero to Bollywood's director

Ajay Devgn's journey to stardom is a tale of determination and hard work. The son of Bollywood's famous stuntman Veeru Devgn, Ajay grew up surrounded by the world of cinema, and it was no surprise when he decided to pursue a career in acting. He made his debut in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante, where he impressed audiences with his daredevil action sequences. The film made him an action hero, and over the years, Ajay carved a niche for himself in Bollywood.

Today, Ajay Devgn is considered one of the top 5 stars in Bollywood, with an illustrious career spanning over 135 films. His evolution from an action hero to a multifaceted actor and director is a testament to his versatility and talent. With his fifth directorial project underway, Ajay is poised to once again make waves in the industry.

As fans eagerly await more updates on this collaboration, one thing is clear – Ajay Devgn’s journey in Bollywood continues to inspire, and his upcoming film promises to be another blockbuster in the making.