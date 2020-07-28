Aftab Shivdasani announces first production 'Dhundh'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFTAB SHIVDASANI Aftab Shivdasani took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani on Tuesday announced "Dhundh", the first film under his newly launched production banner. Last week, Aftab and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani had launched their production company Mount Zen Media with the aim to create wide-ranging content, including films, online shows and documentaries. The actor took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film, which will also be backed by Mandiraa Entertainment.

"Evil Has An Address, Your Mind. The Mind works in mysterious ways. Excited to present #Dhundh our first production in association with @mandiraa_ent," the 42-year-old actor wrote.

The project will go on floors in October.

Aftab, who started out as a child actor with sci-fi film "Mr India" (1987), eventually made his debut as a lead with Ram Gopal Varma's musical romance "Mast" in 1999, followed it up with Vikram Bhatt's acclaimed suspense thriller "Kasoor".

He went on to star in several multi-starrers, including comedies "Awara Paagal Deewana", "Masti", "Hungama" and turned producer with "Aao Wish Karein" in 2009.

Aftab will be next seen on the webseries "Poison 2".

