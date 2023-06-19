Adipurush box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film roars on Sunday despite ban calls

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Adipurush box office collection Day 3

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, made its highly anticipated global debut on June 16, generating significant buzz among audiences. The film received a mixed response from critics, but it has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. It has crossed the remarkable milestone of collecting over Rs 300 crore worldwide during its opening weekend and continues to thrive in theatres. Even on Sunday, June 18, the film enjoyed substantial success at the box office. Now, on Monday, June 19, it faces the test of sustaining its strong performance during the weekdays.

According to early trade estimates, Adipurush amassed nearly Rs 64 crore domestically on Sunday, contributing to a total opening weekend collection of over Rs 300 crore. In just three days, Adipurush has earned a staggering Rs. 216 crore at the domestic box office. On Sunday, June 18, the Hindi version of the film had an occupancy rate of 61.75 percent. The film now aims to prove its mettle during the weekdays.

However, Adipurush has faced criticism for its dialogue and VFX. In response, the makers have made a decision to revamp the dialogues, as they unintentionally hurt people's sentiments.

About Adipurush:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush was released after a bunch of controversies and changes in the movie. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit theatres on June 16. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtues of Lord Ram, which entail Dharma, courage, and sacrifice, as rightly reflected in the elegant poster. The multilingual film is produced by T-Series.

