83 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer shows slight growth, earns around Rs 44 crore

Highlights Ranveer Singh's '83', revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev

Deepika Padukone plays Romi, Kapil Dev's wife

Released on 24 December, '83' has managed a decent collection at the end of its first week at the box office but couldn't create a storm. On its opening day, the film performed well in premium multiplexes with collecting Rs 12 crore at the box office. The film got the advantage of the Christmas holiday, which added considerably to BO. The total four-day collection stands around Rs 45 crore. According to boxofficeindia.com, "83 (Hindi) has collected around 45 crore nett in its first weekend as metros fared well while other centres did not perform."

However, 83 is witnessing close competition from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa' that is continuing to rule the box office.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 narrates Team India's win in the 1983 cricket world cup. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev. The star cast of the film 83 shot with the real world cup when they reenacted the victory scene. The film also has surprise elements for fans as it features actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Kapil Dev as well. Ranveer Singh on '83' performance: Felt duty-bound to my nation

Neena Gupta essays the part of Kapil Dev's mother Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj in '83'. Ironically, the father of her daughter, Sir Viv Richards, was Kapil's bete noire at the 1983 World Cup. Neena Gupta dated Sir Viv, the West Indies batting legend, who was a member of the 1983 Carribean squad led by Sir Clive Lloyd, which was then considered invincible, having won the first two World Cups.

Kapil Dev makes a cameo appearance as a member of the audience who picks up the ball after a cracker of a shot by Ranveer Singh, who plays the cricket legend in the film. The character played by Kapil exclaims: "Good shot, Kapil!." Ranveer has been garnering a whole lot of praise for his performance in the sports drama.