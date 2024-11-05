25 Years of Shool: Know interesting stories from the Manoj Bajpayee starrer's sets

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon starrer Shool has completed 25 years of its release

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is counted among the best actors in Hindi cinema. He has been active in the film world for more than three decades. During this time, he has also done many memorable films. One of these films is 'Shool'. This film, released in the year 1999, has completed 25 years today. Hence, today we are going to tell you some interesting things related to this film.

First flopped, later became a cult

So far, many such films have been made in Indian cinema, which was flops in the beginning and later they attained cult status. From Sholay to Andaz Apna Apna, there have been many such films which could not perform well at the time of release, but later the audience held them with open arms. The film Shool is also included in this list. At the time of release, this film was a flop at the box office, but with time it became a cult through people's praise.

Nawazuddin did the film for Rs 2500

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the seasoned actors of Bollywood. Today his fees are in crores, but in the early days, very little money was offered for films. According to media reports, he was promised Rs 2500 for the film Shool. He played the role of a waiter in the film. Nawazuddin's voice was also dubbed for this role.

Sayaji Shinde became popular from his first film

The main attraction of the film Shool was its villain. Sayaji Shinde played the role of a villain in the film. He left a deep impression on the audience with his first film itself. His character was reportedly based on Bihar's Bahubali leader Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Shilpa's song is still a superhit

The 'UP-Bihar lootne' song of this film proved to be a chartbuster. Shilpa Shetty made the song even more beautiful with her dance. Another interesting thing about this song is that it was not choreographed. Shilpa danced to it on her own accord on the instructions of choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Ram Gopal Varma changed the fate of his assistant

The film Shool is directed by Ishwar Nivas. In the early days, he used to work as an assistant to Ram Gopal Varma. It is said that in those days he used to serve tea to people in the director's office. However, Ramu had faith in him from the beginning. This is the reason why he handed over the command of the film Shool to Ishwar Nivas. He also fulfilled this responsibility very well and made a great film. After Shool, he also directed films like 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', 'Dum', 'Bardasht', 'De Taal' and 'Total Syaapa.'

