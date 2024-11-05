Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognisable in 'I Want To Talk' trailer, Shoojit Sircar's film looks emotional

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Abhishek Bachchan's looks from 'I Want To Talk'

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar treated his fans on October 23rd when he shared the teaser of his next film 'I Want To Talk'. Now the makers have shared the full trailer of Abhishek Bachchan starrer with the fans. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in the 2023 film 'Ghoomer', has gone through some major transformation to fit into this role.

The trailer has an emotional touch

The trailer of 'I Want To Talk' has been released on Tuesday. This seems like an emotional ride where a father can be seen mending ways with his daughter while going through some health crisis. The trailer of 'I Want To Talk' will also remind you of Shoojit's other films like 'October' and 'Piku' as it has a homely slow approach that makes the viewers connect to the story better. Moreover, the family emotions in Shoojit's films are usually engaging and 'I Want To Talk' gives more or less the same vibe. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

Several films are gearing up for their releases in the latter half of 2024. One such film is Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan's 'I Want to Talk'. The film will mark the first collaboration of this actor-director duo and audiences are expecting some similar magic from Shoojit, like his previous films, 'Piku', 'Sardar Uddham' and October. 'I Want to Talk' will be released in theatres on November 22. It was previously scheduled for a November 15 release and now has been pushed by a week.

It is significant to note that Sircar's last directorial was the multiple National Award-winning movie 'Sardar Udham' (2021), starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of the Indian revolutionary. Abhishek Bachchan has several other films in his kitty including multi-starrer 'Housefull 5' and 'Be Happy'.

