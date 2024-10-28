Piku to October, re-look at Shoojit Sircar's films ahead of Abhishek Bachchan's 'I Want To Talk' release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Re-looks at Shoojit Sircar's films

Several films are gearing up for their releases in the latter half of 2024. One such film is Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan's 'I Want to Talk'. The film will mark the first collaboration of this actor-director duo and audiences are expecting some similar magic from Shoojit, like his previous film, Piku, Sardar Uddham and October. In a recent interview, Shoojit discussed his artistic philosophy, noting how humour plays a pivotal role in his storytelling.

I Want to Talk will be released on November 22

The newly released teaser for I Want to Talk reflects Sircar’s knack for capturing the beauty of everyday relationships. Sircar gravitates toward narratives where humour meets subtle, slowly unfolding moments of joy, a theme evident in his past works. His films often take seemingly mundane situations and elevate them, offering audiences a fresh perspective on life’s ordinary moments.

A re-look at Shoojit's films

In Piku, for instance, Sircar explored the topic of constipation within a father-daughter relationship. With warmth and wit, he transformed an overlooked issue into a touching, relatable story, showing that humour can indeed lie in the everyday. The daughter-father relationship is dealt with in the purest form in Piku

Similarly, in Vicky Donor, Sircar tackled topics like sperm donation and male infertility. By weaving humour with insight, he encouraged viewers to reframe stigmas, making room for open dialogue. In October, his exploration of love, loss, and healing showed his capacity to handle sensitive emotions with grace and empathy.

His other films like Sardar Uddham and October have a more serious front than comic humour. However, I Want to Talk which marks Sircar’s first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan seems fun and humorous. After working with Amitabh Bachchan in Piku and Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit will now show magic with junior Bachchan. As fans await the film’s release, they can expect another captivating story that reflects Sircar’s unique approach to human connections.

