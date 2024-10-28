Monday, October 28, 2024
     
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to join Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal in 'Rakht Brahmand'? Here's what we know so far

The Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is constantly in the headlines these days for her upcoming action drama web series Citadel Honey Bunny. Meanwhile, fans might soon get to see her in another action series.

October 28, 2024
South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with actor Varun Dhawan. Both of them will be seen doing action in this series. Varun and Sam are vigorously promoting their upcoming series on Prime Video. Meanwhile, now information has come about Samantha. According to reports, the Family Man 2 actor might soon be seen in another Netflix series.

Samantha will be seen in Rakht Brahmand?

According to media reports, Samantha is shooting for another Netflix series 'Rakht Brahmand'. For the unversed, it is a large-scale production directed by the makers of Farzi and The Family Man, Raj and DK. 'Rakht Brahmand' focuses on power politics within a dynasty. According to media reports, apart from Samantha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal will be seen in the lead roles in the series. Its story will revolve around the rivalry between them for the throne. Samantha can reportedly play the role of a princess, while Vamika Gabbi will also be seen in an important role. The series also stars some big names of Hindi cinema and is expected to release on Netflix next year. This will be Sam's third series after The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. 

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Talking about work, Samantha will first be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny. It is a Hindi spy action thriller web series directed by Raj and DK. Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen in the lead roles in this series. Apart from them, the series will feature KK Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majumdar and many other actors. The background music of the series is given by Aman Pant while the cinematography is done by Johan Herlin Edt and it is edited by Sumeet Kotian. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios banner. Citadel Honey Bunny will release on Prime Video on November 7. 

