Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh and Kajol’s 'Do Patti' moves to top spot on Netflix

Kriti Sanon’s latest release, Do Patti, has climbed to the #1 trending spot on Netflix within only three days of its release on October 25th. With an engaging storyline and stellar performances, the film is capturing viewers' attention, marking a major milestone for Sanon as both an actress and a producer. Her double role as Soumya and Shailee has drawn praise for her versatility, as she balances resilience and vulnerability, bringing each character to life with emotional depth and precision.

What is the story of Do Patti?

The complex story takes place in the fictional hillside village of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) is pulled to a sequence of disturbing incidents involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). When Saumya's twin sister, Shailee, unexpectedly arrives at the hill station, her fascination grows, prompting Vidya to wonder if anything is actually as it appears in this web of half-truths and half-lies.

Debut for both the lead actor

Making her debut in 2014, National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon debuted as a producer with Do Patti. TV actor Shaheer Sheikh marked his Bollywood debut after appearing on TV for the first time in 2009's Kya Mast Hai Life. For the unversed, Shaheer a household name in India and around the world. The actor made his mark on the small screen with shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ye Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and Navya among others. It is significant to note that Kriti paired up with her Dilwale co-star Kajol in Do Patti after nine years. Moreover, it's for the first time that Kajol has played the role of a cop in Do Patti.

About the film

Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by first-timers Sanon and Dhillon through Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. It also stars Tanvi Azmi, and Brijendra Kala. The OTT film was released on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

