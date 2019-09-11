What happened when Ayushmann Khurana 'accidentally' entered a women's washroom

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmans Khurana

Ayushmann Khurana is having a dream run in his career, his last three releases have done good at the box office and he recently won a national award for his performance in Andhandhun. Now, Ayushman's upcoming comedy film Dream Girl is ready to entertain us, in which he will be seen playing the role of a call centre employee who pretends to be a woman.

Talking about his role in the film, the actor had said that a stint as a radio jockey in his career helped him to modulate his voice for the character. In an interview to Spotboye, the actor told the world about an awkward situation he got himself in. He was referring to an incident where he accidentally entered a women's washroom at a mall in Chandigarh.

Speaking about the details of the incident, the actor said "In Chandigarh, there used to be a mall, where on the ground floor on the right side there would be men's toilet and, on the left, ladies. On the first floor, it was exactly the opposite. I really don't know what were they thinking! As soon as I entered the washroom, I saw everything was pink around me and I heard a girl's voice talking on the phone. Then, I saw there were no urinals. Then, I realised I had entered the ladies toilet, I immediately barged out and went to the men's washroom."

Ayushman’s co-star in the film, Nusrat Bharucha too shared a similar incident where she had entered a men’s washroom, thankfully for her the washroom was empty and she immediately came out.

'Dream Girl' directed by Raaj Shandilya features actors Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz in important role apart from the lead Ayushman Khurana and Nusrat Bharucha. The film will be hitting theatres this weekend, releasing on September 13.