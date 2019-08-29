The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s new stills will make you excited

The Sky Is Pink is special not only because it is Priyanka Chopra’s comeback film but also because of the fact that she will be re-uniting with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor Farhan Akhtar. A few days back the first look of the film showing the lead couple along with Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf posing together by the seaside were released and now some more still from the film have gone viral on the social media. The picture shows the lead stars engaged in each other’s eyes while another one shows all of them engaging in a conversation on the table.

The film is directed by Shonali Bose, co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka under the banners of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. The film is scheduled to release on the silver screens on October 11 and before that, it will be premiered at the 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019.

Priyanka Chopra announced the same through an Instagram post and wrote, So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!"

The film will be Zaira’s last Bollywood film as sometime back she bid the industry goodbye. She will be seen playing the role of the daughter and the film is a love story of a couple through the eyes of their daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

